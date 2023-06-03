Jailer: Efforts to reduce jail operational costs are having early success

By JUSTIN HALL

Nelson County Jailer

Saturday, June 3, 2023 — I am pleased to announce that today I have officially turned over a total of $28,832.45 in fees collected over the last three months from Booking, Housing, HIP, and Medical fees at the Nelson County Correctional Center to Nelson County Fiscal Court. This marks a significant milestone in my tenure as I had proposed to Fiscal Court during my first month in office to reinstate these fees as a means to alleviate the financial burden of operating the jail.

I am thrilled to report that our efforts have proven successful thus far. The collection of these fees has contributed substantially to offset the costs associated with running the correctional center. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire team involved in this endeavor.

Furthermore, I am pleased to share that we have engaged the services of a dedicated company to collect back housing and booking fees for our facility. This additional measure will help us recover outstanding dues more efficiently to help take the burden off taxpayers.

This achievement is just the beginning of our ongoing efforts to ensure the financial sustainability and smooth operation of the Nelson County Correctional Center. We will continue to explore innovative approaches and seek out further opportunities to enhance our revenue generation in the future.

I extend my sincere gratitude to Nelson Fiscal Court for their support and collaboration throughout this process. Together, we are making a positive impact on our community by responsibly managing the correctional center’s finances. I look forward to the exciting developments that lie ahead and the positive outcomes they will bring for our facility and the people we serve.

Editor’s note: Justin Hall was elected Nelson County Jailer in 2022 and is currently serving his first four-year term.

