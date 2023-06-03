Bardstown teen participating this summer in Miss Kentucky Teen competition

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, June 3, 2023 — Ariana Rodriguez of Bardstown will compete in the 2023 Miss Kentucky’s Teen Competition June 28 through July 1, 2023, 1st at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green.

ARIANA RODRIGUEZ

She is a senior at Thomas Nelson High School who will go to the University of Kentucky this fall to major in psychology.

For the Performing Arts Talent portion of the competition, she will perform an R&B Vocal, “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

She is working to make a difference in the lives of foster children all across Kentucky with her platform, “The Lucky Ones: Advocating for Foster Youth.”

Through her year of service, she has been able to donate gift cards to graduating seniors in foster care, as well as provide “transport bags” and financial resources to youth from all over the state.

Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Ariana compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Teen this summer!

