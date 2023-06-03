Obituary: Stephen Hobbs, 72, Bardstown

Stephen Hobbs, 72, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 4, 1950, in Louisville.

STEPHEN HOBBS

He retired after 36 years of service at Heaven Hill Distillery. He was a member of the Rotary Club and served as president from 1984-1985. He was a chairman of Bardstown- Nelson County Personnel Association, which he kept organizing many years during his retirement. He was a veteran of the National Guard, and a member of Botland Christian Church (D.O.C.).

He thoroughly enjoyed his time with special friends playing cards, going to NASCAR races each year and playing golf, which he loved to do. He was proud of achieving four holes in one.

He is already greatly missed for his ability to make us laugh and add smiles to our faces; for his love and devotion to his family. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. These are precious memories we will hold in our hearts forever.

The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Dr. Donald Miller of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center who helped Stephen with an extra 15 years of life which was the greatest gift to all of us.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Nancy Hobbs; two sisters-in-law, Carole Crume Hobbs and Rebecca Trigg Hobbs; and a loyal beloved dog, DeeBo.

He is survived by his companion and wife of 35 years, Vicki Hobbs of Bardstown; three children, Stephanie (Jacob) Gumer, Ronnie (Regina Goff) Hobbs, and Brian (Beth) Hobbs; one sister, Elaine (Frank) Coffman of Newport Beach, Calif.; two brothers, David (Gayle) Hobbs of Bardstown and his twin brother, Stuart (Sybil) Hobbs of Cary, N.C.; six grandchildren, Maddox Gumer, Lincoln Gumer, Wesley Gumer, Ainsley Hobbs, Theodore Hobbs, and Caroline Hobbs; several nieces and nephews; many dearly devoted friends; and his dog a constant companion, DeeDee.

The celebration of life is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Joe Brown officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Botland Christian Church (D.O.C.).

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

