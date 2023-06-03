Obituary: David Gene ‘Cheesey’ Parrott, 55, Bardstown

David Gene “Cheesey” Parrott, 55, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1967, in Bardstown. He was an employee of Washington County Work Shop. He was a University of Kentucky Wildcat fan. He loved boating and being with family. He was a member of Botland Christian Church.

DAVID GENE “CHEESEY” PARROTT

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Ann (Dinwiddie) Mathis; one brother, Brandon Lee Parrott; his paternal grandparents, Russell Lee and Gladys Marks Parrott; and his maternal grandparents, William and Lunette Gordon.

He is survived by his father, Lonnie (Karen) Parrott of Bardstown; two sisters, Rhonda Parrott and Robin (David), both of Bardstown; one brother, Russell Wallace (Kaci) Parrott of Elizabethtown; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Joe Brown officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Botland Christian Church, PO Box 448, Bardstown, KY 40004 or Spaulding-Kelly Group Home, 324 E. Main St., Springfield, KY 40069.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-