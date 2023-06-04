Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, June 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Charles Anthony Broaddus, 51, Bloomfield, possession of marijuana; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates). No bond listed. Booked at 12:43 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Lindell Carter, 27, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). Bond is $5,000. Booked at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alfiya Kurbanov Taniberdiyeva, 30, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 3:59 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-