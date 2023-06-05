Obituary: Billy Gene Ezell Jr., 67, Bardstown

Billy Gene Ezell Jr., 67, of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 3, 1955, in Louisville to the late Billy Gene and Jonelle Cleveland Ezell Sr. He was a truck driver for Quality Stone Ready Mix and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a great man and father, and he enjoyed watching and collecting movies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ezell; and four brothers, Tommy Maron, Donnie Ezell, Jerry Ezell, and Keith Ezell.

He is survived by two daughters, LeeAnn Brooks of Shepherdsville and Ashley (William) Porter of Bardstown; one son, Kory Sawyer of Graham, Wash.; and five grandchildren.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Anthony Ramey officiating.

Visitation is noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

