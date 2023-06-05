Obituary: Dr. Henry Greenwell, 70, Taylorsville

Dr. Henry Greenwell, 70, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home after an extended illness.

DR. HENRY GREENWELL

He was born in Shelbyville July 21, 1952 to the late John Henry Greenwell Jr., and Mary Lucy Sullivan Greenwell. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville. He earned his BS degree there, earned his DMD degree at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, and earned his JD degree from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law.

He continued his education at Case Western Reserve University, receiving his MSD degree in the postdoctoral program in periodontics. He was also a veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

He was the program director of the post-doctoral Periodontics Program at the University of Louisville. He was a dedicated 35-year faculty member of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry Department of Periodontics.

For more than 20 years, his research into surgical practice has had a significant impact on periodontal treatment by developing new surgical procedures with his students and training his students in these techniques.

He was an active member of the American Academy of Periodontics, the American Board of Periodontics and the American Dental Association. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching, but in his leisure time, he took great pleasure in cooking, traveling, and especially spending time with his two grandchildren.

He was a member and elder of the Big Spring Presbyterian Church of Bloomfield. He also attended the First Presbyterian Church of Shelbyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Greenwell Henry.

He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Ann Lake Greenwell of Taylorsville; two daughters, Lucy Ann Greenwell Garrison (Mark) of Bowling Green and Dollie Jane Greenwell Wells (Devin) of Louisville;

two sisters, Mary Jane Greenwell of Louisville and Jennifer Greenwell Baxter (James “Bo”) of Harrodsburg; and two grandchildren, Annabel Lucy Wells and Henry Gunner Wells.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville with the Rev. Dr. John Odom and Dr. John Dodge officiating. Burial is in the Big Spring Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Periodontics Graduate Program at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, in care of Dr. Hima Bindu Dukka, 501 South Preston Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-