Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, June 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Justin David Borders, 33, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; tampering with physical evidence. Bond total is $101,000 cash. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hernandez Wilfredo Lopez, 44, Charmane, La., alcohol intoxication in a public place; order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

