Obituary: John Adams McDonald, 84, Cox’s Creek

John Adams McDonald, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Jan. 31, 1939, in Buckner to the late Howard Virgil and Cora Faye Adams McDonald. He was a retired employee of Midland Warehouse Storage and was a member of Teamsters Local 89.

JOHN ADAMS MCDONALD

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Della Campbell McDonald; one daughter, Theresa Martin; three sons, Jeffery Dale McDonald, Earl Jett and Charles Jett; one sister, Joann Simpson; and one brother, Bobby McDonald.

He is survived by three daughters, Lezlie (James) Puckett of Milton, Sanci Powell of LaGrange, and Alberta Parkhill of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Danny (Farides) McDonald of Louisville and Roy Jett of Bullitt County; one sister, Brenda (Frank) Magehee of LaGrange; one brother, Keith (Dawn) McDonald of LaGrange; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Montgomery officiating. Burial is in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-