Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 5, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, June 5, 2023

Susan Marie Berry, 42, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gary Keith Curtsinger, 68, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $385 cash. Booked at 12:08 p.m. June 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Eric Cecil, 56, New Haven, operating on a suspended operators license; no insurance; no registration plates; failure to appear. Bond is $533 cash. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Francis Potter, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,233 cash. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Carlos Herrera, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 4 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-