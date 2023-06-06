Fiscal Court moves to self-insured health insurance, gives employees more options

Magistrates Adam Wheatley and Keith Metcalfe talk to a constituent prior to the start of Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court voted Tuesday morning to move its employee health insurance from Anthem to a county-funded self-insured system.

The transition will be managed by Assured Partners, a national insurance services provider.

The move will mean more insurance policy choices for employees, plus the addition of long-term disability coverage at no cost to the employee. The new coverage will include options for additional coverage at employee expense, like accident coverage, etc.

In addition to the regular insurance program, a high deductible healthcare insurance option will be coupled with a Health Savings Account that includes a county contribution to match the employee’s contribution. The premium for that plan is expected to be roughly half the cost of the regular insurance plan.

The new plan will include a pharmacy benefit and an additional program to cover high-cost medications.

County Treasurer Rhonda Fenwick said employees should receive preliminary information on the changes in the next week. Meetings will be scheduled prior to the deadline to make a decision on any insurance changes.

Emergency Services Director Joe Prewitt thanked the court for approving the changes, citing it as an expansion of the county’s benefits that will help retain and attract new employees.

RURAL SECONDARY ROAD PROGRAM. Representatives from the state Department of Transportation Elizabethtown office presented the court with their plans for Rural Secondary Road Plan improvements.

The funds are generated by the state’s tax on gasoline. The program is funded with 22.2 percent of the total motor fuel tax proceeds.

The state has allocated $646,700 of the total $1.48 million for routine road maintenance of the state roads in Nelson County. The state has identified four other projects involving specific roads that inclue:

KY 458. From the Washington County line to US 62 – $239,000.

KY 3207. From KY 509 to KY 623 – $123,200.

KY 2738. From just east of KY 55 to US 62 – $288,000.

KY 2739. From KY 509 to the Cox’s Creek bridge – $181,386.

FLEX ROAD RECOMMENDATIONS. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also released its recommendations for flex funds it provides county for specific county road maintenance projects.

MARIE DRIVE. Pave 0.18 mile – $15,385.

REMINGTON AVENUE. 0.3 mile – $25,123.

SUTHERLAND ROAD. 0.93 mile – $51,314.

TREE TOP. 0.296 mile – $30,270.

MEAD9W DRIVE. .224 mile – $10,715.

FROMAN GREENWELL LANE. 0.26 mile – $16,539.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins holds the marker honoring the memory of Carolyn Metcalfe, the wife of Magistrate Keith Metcalfe who recently passed away.

IN MEMORY OF CAROLYN METCALFE. Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins and the members of Nelson Fiscal Court presented Magistrate Keith Metcalfe with a copy of a plaque placed with a new tree planted at Dean Watts Park to honor the memory of Metcalfe’s wife, Carolyn Metcalfe.

Metcalfe thanked the court, saying it felt honored.

In other news, the court:

— approved the appointment of Kimberly Wright and Nick Cipparone to the Joint-Nelson County Ethics Board.

— approved KACo for workers comp and liability insurance coverage. The higher premium expected for the coverage is due to higher values on the county’s properties. A replacement cost appraisal of the county’s holdings will be conducted later this year.

— approved paying the redistricting commission members $100 per meeting.

— approved an interlocal agreement with New Haven regarding enforcement of the county’s nuisance ordinance. The city of Fairfield is also interested in having the ordinance enforced in their city, Brad Spalding, deputy judge-executive, told the court.

-30-