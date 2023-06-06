County government releases guidelines on discounted garbage collection fees

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court has released the guidelines to qualify for a discount rate regarding the county’s mandatory garbage collection rates.

TO QUALIFY FOR LOW INCOME. Any customer who is over age 65 and has a household income of:

Number in Household Monthly income 1 $1,215 2 $1,643 3 $2,072 4 $2,500



QUALIFY DUE TO DISABILITY. Any customer who is over 18 years of age and has a permanent physical disability as defined in KRS 205.010.

Qualifying individuals will be entitled to a 50 percent discount on the cost of residential garbage collection. Each income-based discount will be recertified every 24 months.

Customers wishing to apply for the discount should download the form from the Nelson County government website, or stop by the Judge-Executive’s office on the second floor of the Old Courthouse. For additional information, call the judge’s office, (502) 348-1800.

DELINQUENT GARAGE BILLS. If you have delinquent garbage bills, contact (502) 348-1876 to pay by credit or debit card, or mail you payment to Nelson Fiscal Court, P.O. Box 578, Bardstown.

Individuals who are three or more months delinquent on their garbage bills may have their past-due bills combined and placed on the individual’s property tax bill.

For additional information, call the judge’s office, (502) 348-1800.

