Obituary: Sharon Celeste Coomes, 76, Hallsville

Sharon Celeste Coomes, 76, of Hallsville, died Thursday, Feb 16, 2023, at Good Shepherd Hospital after suffering from a prolonged illness. She was born May 3, 1946, in Kentucky to the late Edward and Blanche Murphy.

She was a stay-at-home wife and Mom, a devoted Catholic that helped serve as a Sunday school teacher when her children were younger. She devoted her time to baking, cooking, and knitting. She especially loved knitting baby blankets for her loved ones and giving to others through charities.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sarah Elizabeth; one son Andrew Keith; and one grandson, Daniel Carl Thomas.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, George Coomes of Hallsville; one daughter, Eden Robinson; two sons, Christopher (Karen) Coomes and Peter (Brandi) Coomes; one sister, Mary (David) Gilbert; seven grandchildren;, three great-grandchildren; and various cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The services were held March 4, 2023, at Our Lady of Grace in Hallsville, Texas. Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Wilson Royalty Funeral Services in Gladewater, Texas are in charge of arrangements.

