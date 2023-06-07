Obituary: Donnie Holland Nally, 82, formerly of Bardstown

Donnie Holland Nally, 82, formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born April 28, 1941, in Woodlawn to the late J.C. and Marie Hardesty Nally. He was a retired foreman switchman for CSX which was the former L&N Railroad. He was also a barber for 60 years. He was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Parrish and Anetha Bodine; and fives brothers, Denim Nally, Bill Nally, Carl “Sonny” Nally, Keith Nally and Larry Nally.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Stump Nally; two daughters, Tammy Nally and Sherry (Eric) Pfeffer, both of Louisville; one beloved grandson, Evan Pfeffer; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service was held at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial was in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

