Obituary: Doris J. Calhoun, 72, Bardstown

Doris J. Calhoun, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born Feb. 11, 1951, in Bardstown to the late Hark and Ruby Parrish. She was a retired administrator of the Jim Beam American Outpost. She was a former tour director for Toby Tours and Miller Transportation. She was an avid gardener who loved traveling, cooking, her family and good friends.

DORIS J. CALHOUN

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Calhoun; and four sisters, Barbara Cheatham, Helen Gritton, Joyce Parrish and Debbie Cissell.

She is survived by one daughter, Laura Russell (Dwaine) Cissell of Bardstown; one son, Todd (Mitzi) Russell of Kodak, Tenn.; four sisters, Juanita Deckel, Kathleen Piles, Betty Hill and Sue Parrish; one brother, Hark Parrish Jr.; and four grandchildren, Lindsey Russell Able, Olivia Russell, Baylee Cissell and Blane Cissell.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Pile officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Nelson County Humane Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

