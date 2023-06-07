Obituary: Jennifer R. Stumph, 74, Bardstown

Jennifer R. Stumph, 74, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Jewish Hospital. She was born June 29, 1948, in Bardstown. She enjoyed riding around town and visiting with people.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Leo and Willie Mae Ritchie; her mother and father-in-law, Hattie and Raymond Harrison; and two brothers, David Harry Ritchie and William Ritchie.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Stumph of Bardstown; one daughter, Julie (Todd) Stumph Gillis of Bardstown; one sister; one brother-in-law, Darryl Stumph of Lake City, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a private burial at Bardstown Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-