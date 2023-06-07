Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Harlie Ann Hunt, 31, Lebanon Junction, failure to appear. Bond is $250. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Torrance Andrew Chlebowski, 46, Cocoa Beach, Fla., theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000 (2 counts). Bond total is $59,539.91 cash. Booked at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Blain Brendan Barnette, 22, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Matthew Ryan Stivers, 37, Shelbyville, failure to appear. Bond is $668 cash. Booked at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-