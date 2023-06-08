Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Yared Leonard Raley, 20, Mount Washington, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackie Lynn Allen, 44, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Akbar Ab Mubelela, 18, Somerset, assault, first-degree; robbery, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Donald Lee Hoskinson, 65, Boston, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, ,by Probation & Parole.

Kelsey Allen Wood, 32, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Joseph Jewell, 43, Buffalo, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Joseph Vincent Lamkin, 64, Danville, a fugitive from another state. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Michelle Wilson, 42, Clay City, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Joseph Derek Hicks, 41, New Hope, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; no seat belts. No bond listed. Booked at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-