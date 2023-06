NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 8, 2023 — Angela Parkerson of the Nick Kruger Foundation was the studio guest of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. She discussed the groups goal to fight drug use by educating parents and teens to the dangers of drugs like fentanyl. Running time: About 36 minutes.

