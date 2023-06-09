Obituary: Clarence Booker ‘C.B.’ Gilbert, 81, Taylorsville

Clarence Booker “C.B.” Gilbert, 81, of Taylorsville, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home. He was born July 1, 1941, in Spencer County to the late Earl and Ida Mary Ada Ashby Gilbert Sr.

CLARENCE BOOKER “C.B.” GILBERT

He was a farmer and truck driver and owned 3 G Cattle Company. He was a loving husband and daddy. He attended Open Door Christian Center and loved watching westerns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sue Mitchell, Cora Crow, Regina Bush; and two brothers, Henry Gilbert and Earl “Jack” Gilbert.

He is survived by his wife, Nannie Young Gilbert; one daughter, Mary Alice Gilbert of Taylorsville; two sons, Clarence David Gilbert of Chaplin and John Wayne Gilbert of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Kywia Nicole Gilbert and Cameron Gilbert, both of Taylorsville; two great-grandchildren, Akayven Johnson and Naomi Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Sister Mavis Bennett and Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in the Mount Zion Campbranch Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 am until time of the funeral service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home.

-30-