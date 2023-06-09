Obituary: Anna Burden-Allen, 65, Taylorsville

Anna Burden-Allen, 65, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1958, in Nelson County to the late Willie Mae and Nellie Lucille Barnett Curtsinger. She was a retired employee of Signature Healthcare. She loved her grandkids and enjoyed Goodwill shopping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Wayne Burden.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Allen; one daughter, Miranda Washburn-Rose; one son, Joseph (Carlie) Burden of Taylorsville; seven siblings, Billy (Debbie) Curtsinger of Taylorsville, Tommy (Deanna) Curtsinger of Fairfield, Gary (Vicky) Curtsinger of Fisherville, Kelly (Julie) Curtsinger of Mount Washington, Missy (Stevie) Redmon of Taylorsville, Willie (Melinda) Curtsinger of Taylorsville, and Beth Ann Chesser of Carrolton; three grandchildren, Brianna Burden, David Burden and Lucianna Rose; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Sister Mavis Bennett and Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

