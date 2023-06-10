Nelson County Jail Logs — June 8-9, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Jose Emmanuel Ramos, 50, Louisville, failure to appear (4 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $2,188 cash. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Kimberly Ann Gilpin, 33, New Haven, manslaughter, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrone Davis Mudd, 27, Bardstown, assault under extreme emotional disturbance. No bond listed. Booked at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Cynthia Ann Hawkins, 54, Boston, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 4:56 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Ju’Quintis Faizon Arnez Mason, 24, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 5:33 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Crystal Marie Grigsby, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, June 9, 2023

Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Vincent Gaskill, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:08 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Not bond listed.

Booked at 12:20 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023,

Alexandra Key Simpson, 21, Bloomfield, unlawful access to a comjputer, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:09 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2021.

Stephanie Diane Newton, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Keith Lamont Ellery Jr., 22, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order; terroristic threatening. No bond listed. Booked at 6:57 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023.

-30-