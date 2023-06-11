Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, June 10, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Jermaine Marcus Williams, 20, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cecilia Sueanne Davis, 25, Bedford, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $585 cash. Booked at 2:32 a.m. Saturdday, June 10, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Vittitow, 30, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; speeding, 18 mph over limit. No bond listed. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Wayne Norton, 48, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 7:51 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jon Sebastian Grubbs, 26, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

