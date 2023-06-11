Obituary: Patricia Braden Maupin, 100, New Haven

Patricia Braden Maupin, 100, of New Haven, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville. She was born in New Haven March 17, 1923 to the late Hugh and Pearl Taylor Braden.

PATRICIA

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-great-grandmother, great-great-great-grandmother and sister. She was a self-employed drafter by trade with many years of service before retiring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Woodford Maupin; one sister, Shirley Brian; one brother, Knocker Braden; three grandsons, Shane Carmine, Travis Maupin, and Brandon Boone; and one great-grandchild, Wren Thaman.

She is survived by three daughters, Judy Carmine and Janie Stoke, both of New Haven, and Jenni (Dana) Ballard of Lexington; two sons, Joe (Mary) Maupin and Jerry (Kim) Maupin, both of New Haven; one sister, Wilma Wimsett of New Haven; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Scott Wimsett and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemeter.

Prayer service at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the funeral home with a 6 p.m. Monday prayer service with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-