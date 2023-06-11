Obituary: Lloyd O’Neal Simmons Sr., 51, Leitchfield

Lloyd O’Neal Simmons Sr., 51, of Leitchfield, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home. He was a Baptist by faith. He was skilled in construction and repairs; he oversaw numerous handyman projects. He enjoyed lazy days spent at his favorite fishing spot. He loved days on the water’s edge spent with family and friends, teaching his grandchildren to fish. He proudly pulled in the days catch, prepared and served dinner for all to enjoy.

LLOYD O’NEAL SIMMONS SR.

He was strong and supportive, he was the “go-to” man of the house, and his advice was priceless. His presence will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hattie and George Simmons Jr.; one son, George Thomas “Tommy” Simmons; and one daughter, Beverly Ora Simmons.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Christine Simmons of Shepherdsville and Dixie Lynn Simmons of Bardstown; two sons, Lloyd Simmons Jr. (Stephanie Wyatt) of Sonora and John Austin Simmons (Madison Embry) of Fordsville; his wife, Jennifer Lynn Simmons, although separated, they still loved each other dearly; one sister, Amy Simmons (Mark Matthews) of Shepherdsville; four brothers, Rickey Simmons (Nikki) and Frederick Cory Simmons, both of Shepherdsville, Eric Simmons of Elizabethtown and Charles Simmons (Peggy) of Brooks;

five grandchildren, Bently O’Neal Simmons, Christopher Wyatt, Paisley Wyatt, David Jaxxson Duke Simmons and Ayden Luke Thomas Simmons; and family members and friends.

Cremation was chosen. The family will host a Celebration of Life at his favorite fishing spot in the near future.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-