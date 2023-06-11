Obituary: Lawrence ‘Larry’ W. Herron Sr., 77, Bardstown

Lawrence “Larry” W. Herron Sr., 77, of Bardstown, died and returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 5, 2023. He was a brake press operator for Armor Elevator, a Louisville Airport car driver and a member of Apostolic Church of Restoration. He was born in Louisville Feb. 11, 1946, to the late Homer A. Herron and Lillian Baird Herron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Sandra Herron, Shirley Smith and Linda Warren; and one brother, Dennis N. Herron.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, one daughter, Penny Mackowiak; one son, Dennis A. Herron (Melany); one grandson, Jonathan Mackowiak (Haley); and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral was noon Friday, June 9, 2023, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

