Obituary: John Thomas ‘Tom’ O’Bryan Jr., 77, Louisville

John Thomas “Tom” O’Bryan Jr., 77, of Louisville, died and returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born in New Haven on Oct. 20, 1945, to the late John Thomas O’Bryan Sr., and Lula Marguerite (Downs) O’Bryan.

JOHN THOMAS “TOM” O’BRYAN

He retired from the Naval Ordnance in Louisville after 20-plus years of service. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He led a simple life and had a playful sense of humor. He was a kind man, humble, and loving. He was also clever and full of knowledge that he gained throughout his life experiences: as a mechanic, carpenter, welder, and gardener- he could fix or build anything. He will be remembered for all the great heart and humor he shared with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene (Miles) O’Bryan; one son, John O’Bryan III; one son-in-law, Jerry Burford; and one brother, Frankie O’Bryan.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Debbie Burford; one daughter-in-law, Kim O’Bryan; two sisters, Mary Thompson and Nancy Coulter; grandchildren, Courtney (Shane and Luke), Samantha (Matt), Brandon, Megan, and Jamie; three great-grandchildren, Fynley, Hank and Beau; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other dear family and friends.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home with burial in the Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Hospital.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-