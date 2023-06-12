Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, June 11, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Wesley M. Akers, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 8:10 p.m. June 11, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-