Obituary: Betty Linton Mason, 58, Bardstown

Betty Linton Mason, 58, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Norton’s Hospital. She was born on March 25, 1965, and was a lifetime member of St. Monica Catholic Church. She was a 1983 graduate of Bardstown High School and a former employee of Communicare and Active Day.

BETTY LINTON MASON

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nannie Linton; her stepfather, Joseph Thompson; her grandmother, Susie Phillips; and three sisters, Patricia Bishop, Lois “Boo Boo’ Linton and Chrisandra “Blister” Linton.

She is survived by one daughter, Ayanna Mason; one son, Dewayne Mason (Erin); three sisters, Elizabeth Mason, Amy Jenkins and Doris Linton; three grandsons, Mondi Mason, Charlie Mason and Otis Mason, all of Bardstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunt and uncles, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-