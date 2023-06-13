Obituary: Lynda Marie Hagan, 74, formerly of Loretto

Lynda Marie Hagan, 74 of Lexington, formerly of Loretto, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. She was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Marion County.

She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Rita Mattingly; her father, Thomas Aloysius Mattingly; her mother Dortha Hollon Mattingly; and one brother, John T. Mattingly.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charles Bernard Hagan; one daughter, Lisa Marie Balko (Tom) of Lexington; four sisters, Sharon Mudd Peters (Frank) of Lebanon, Cheryl Hamilton Yates (Kenny) of Perryville, Mary Pauline (Polly) Newton (Steve) of Lebanon, and Elizabeth Carol Thompson (Nicky) of Raywick; two brothers, Charlie David Mattingly (Corrine) of Springfield and James Mark “Pinkie” Mattingly (Missy) of Gravel Switch; three grandsons, Michael Balko, CJ Balko and Daniel Balko; and numerous nieces and nephews.

All of her life was devoted to caring for others, including her younger siblings and daughter. From her early 20’s, she worked as a nursing aide in Louisville, Lebanon, and the Loretto Motherhouse. In her later years, she worked as a private home health sitter/aide. Lynda was also an accomplished quilter, collector, crafter, vegetable canner, baker, candy maker and yard

saler. Married 57 years, she was very devoted to her family and very proud of her 3 grandsons.

The Mass of Resurrection is 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating with cremation to follow. A lunch social will follow at Holy Cross School.

Visitation is 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Pallbearers will be Michael Balko, CJ Balko, Joe T Hamilton, Junior Mudd, Mathew Mattingly, Justin Newton, Johnny Mattingly, and Josh Thompson.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-