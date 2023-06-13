Obituary: Anna Elizabeth Wilson, 82, Bardstown

Anna Elizabeth Wilson, 82, of Bardstown, also known as Sissy and Nani, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 27, 1940, to Lester and Louise Bryant.

ANNA ELIZABETH WILSON

She was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and loved Loretta Lynn’s music and “Murder, She Wrote.” Her hobbies included scratching lottery tickets, playing the Powerball numbers, drinking margaritas at El Patron, and making rosaries by hand. She loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Curtsinger; and two brothers, Jitterbug Bryant and Frankie Bryant.

She is survived by one daughter, Cathy Ball; one son, Perry (Peggy Parrent); one sister, Judy Wheatley; three brothers, Mike Bryant (Debbie), Jodie Bryant (Maryann) and Roger Bryant (Sheila); one granddaughter, Mary (Amy Anglin-Coulter); one grandson, Christopher Ball II (Linsey); four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, with prayers Thursday evening at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-