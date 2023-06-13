Obituary: Jane Kathryn Richardson, 85, Elizabethtown

Jane Kathryn Richardson, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Taylorsville to the late James D. and Irene Barker Summitt.

JANE KATHRYN RICHARDSON

She was a former employee of Winter Park Retirement Center where she was a food service supervisor. She was a member First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Bardstown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Richardson; three sisters, Lula Snellen, Priscilla Ludka and Linda Ritchie; and one son, Charles B. Richardson.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Howard of Vine Grove and Wanda Livers of Bardstown; one son, David Scott Richardson of Elizabethtown; one brother, Ralph Summitt of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

