Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, June 12, 2023

Sandybell Fiero, 22, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Michael Scott Norman, 54, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamicko Shrell Montgomery, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:06 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-