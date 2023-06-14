Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Maurice Andre Maddox, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $500 but less than $1,000. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department. no pic

Joshua James Ramsey, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is

$1,215 cash. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Corisha Mone Cissell, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Richard A. Hill, 33, Springfield, Tenn., possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no seat belts; failure to signal. No bond listed. Booked at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-