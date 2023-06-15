Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Kathy Lynn Bartley, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kekoa Keawekekahialiiok Jacob, 33, Garfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John O’Neal Shelton, 51, Hodgenville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts). Bond total is $4783.48 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-