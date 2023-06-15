Video: Bluegrass Institute’s Jim Waters is special Bradford & Brooks guest host

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 15, 2023 — Jim Waters, the president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions — a free-market think tank — was the guest co-host on the Wednesday, June 14, 2023, broadcast of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. The discussion touched on a variety of topics, including the state of the education system in Kentucky, and the need for more school choice in many areas of Kentucky, including charter schools. Running time: About 44 minutes.

-30-