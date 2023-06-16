Obituary: Joyce Marie Blair, 80, Bardstown

Joyce Marie Blair, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home. She was born July 8, 1942, in New Albany, Ind., to the late Harley Forrest and Josephine Marie Francis. She was a librarian for the Nelson County Public Library and was the Bookmobile lady. She was a member of the Tops Club for 40 years and was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed true crime and old films and was an avid knitter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Blair; and one brother, Harley Forrest Francis Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherry-Lynn (Stein) Stromsoe of Manchester, Mich., and Rebecca Carroll of Bardstown; and two grandchildren, Stina Marie Stromsoe and Skylor Eric Stromsoe.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Nelson County Animal Shelter.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

