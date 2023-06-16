Obituary: Lana Rae Fitzpatrick, 78, Bardstown

Lana Rae Fitzpatrick, 78, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home. She was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Bardstown. She taught in Nelson County Schools and the Bardstown City Schools. She was a member of Young at Heart at St. Gregory and a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

LANA RAE FITZPATRICK

She was preceded in death by her parents; Julian Bernard Coomes and Hilda Coomes; and one sister, Terri Coomes.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Fitzpatrick of Bardstown; three sons, James Daniel (Theresa) Fitzpatrick of Kansas City, Mo., Michael Boone (Cindy) Fitzpatrick of Lakeland, Fla., and Stephen Neal (Michele) Fitzpatrick of Casselberry, Fla.; four sisters Jula Morrison, Margaret Johnson, Vickie Ritchie, and Cindy Tinnell; one brother, Julian Bernard “Buddy” Coomes; six grandchildren, Shannon Rae Fitzpatrick, Lacey Grace Fitzpatrick, Sarah Michelle Fitzpatrick, Andrew James Fitzpatrick, Kara Anne Fitzpatrick, and Stephen C. Fitzpatrick; two stepgrandchildren, Hampton Karr and Brandi Karr.

The memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Monica Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-