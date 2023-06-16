Obituary: Jarred Lane Mattingly, 29, New Hope

Jarred Lane Mattingly, 29, of New Hope, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1993, in Marion County. He worked as an auto mechanic. He enjoyed Jeep riding, four-wheeling, hunting, and fishing. He loved the mud. He was an avid dirt track fan and was a member of his dad’s pit crew.

JARRED LANE MATTINGLY

Survivors include his parents, Joe and Pam Richards Mattingly of New Hope; one sister, Heather Richards of Bardstown; one brother, Brandon Tyler Mattingly of Louisville; one nephew, Brennen Edelen; two nieces, Daisha Richards and Paige Beavers; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Dan Durham officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, and 3-7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-