Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 15, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Billy Edward Taft Jr., 51, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:48 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brandi Mae Jenkins, 29, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Smith Neal, 33, New Albany, Ind., theft by failure to make required disposition of property, from $500 to less than $1,00 value (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts); escape, second-degree (2 counts); tampering with a prisoner monitoring device. Bond total is $80,000 cash. Booked at 2:18 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Christopher West, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:44 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Richard Matha Frank, 49, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $395 cash. Booked at 10:09 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, by Louisville Metro Police Department.

Zaria S. Burton, 21, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:24 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Allen Smith, 47, Cox’s Creek, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-