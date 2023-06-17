Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, June 16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, June 16, 2023

John Wesley Jackson, 53, probation violation (for technical violation).

Booked Friday, June 16, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

David Lee Bradshaw, 44, tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked Friday, June 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dawn Leann Hardin, 29, Harrodsburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense); operating on a suspended operators license. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 2:04 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Lee Dishon, 29, Shepherdsville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams fentanyl); menacing; obstructing emergency responders; resisting arrest. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Dewayne Dodson, 33, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 1:46 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Thomas Lee Jent, 38, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Skylar Matthew Cook, 20, Coxs Creek, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 value. No bondd listed. Booked at 6:10 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Ann Dooley, 46, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023.

Justin Lee Raisor, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear; no insurance card; operating on a suspended operators license; failure to give right-of-way to emergency stopped vehicle. Bond is $2,405 cash. Booked at 11:50 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-