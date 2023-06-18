Obituary: Kingston Ryder Tuttle, 2, Shepherdsville

Kingston Ryder Tuttle, 2, of Shepherdsville, died and returned to his heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. He was born in Louisville on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 to Rachelle and Jonathan Tuttle.

KINGSTON RYDER TUTTLE

The Tuttle family are members of Field of Grace Baptist Church.

He is survived by his parents, Rachelle and Jonathan Tuttle of Shepherdsville; his siblings, Aiden Tuttle, Maci Tuttle, Vivian Tuttle and Jaxon Tuttle, all of Shepherdsville; his grandparents, Rondal Tuttle of Shepherdsville, Angela and Junior Wallace, and Vicki and Jamie Curtsinger, all of Bardstown; his great-grandparents, Rick and Cindy Mudd of Louisville and Roy Keeling of Bardstown.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Field of Grace with Bro. E.J. Lanham officiating. Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Field of Grace, 6674 S. Preston, Lebanon Junction.

My precious King you were a light in the world. Our Hearts are shattered and broken. Your smile was contagious and the joy you brought to our lives and others will always be with us. God had other plans for you and we trust that he has a plan in all of this. The days will forever be long. But we will live out each day we were graciously given in your name. Until we meet again, Love mama and daddy.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-