Obituary: Matthew ‘Matt’ L. Taylor, 38, Bardstown

Matthew “Matt” L. Taylor, 38, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Nov. 14, 1984, in Louisville. He was a member of Active Day of Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Coleman Taylor Sr.; and an uncle, Kevin Reed.

He is survived by his mother, Leisa Brooks Taylor; two sisters, Jamie Taylor of Columbus, Ind., and Faith Taylor of Bardstown; three brothers, Roger C. (Donna) Taylor Jr. of Bardstown, and Toby Taylor and Eddie (Amy) Taylor, both of New Haven.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-