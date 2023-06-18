Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, June 17, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Michael Eric Hughes, 43, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 9:06 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erick Wayne Pierce, 25, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 9:34 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-