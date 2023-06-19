Obituary: Peggy Sue Hartstock, 64, Cox’s Creek

Peggy Sue Hartstock, 64, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 27, 1958, in Rockford, Ill. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, drawing, and making things look pretty. She was a great cook, and loved to travel. Hawaii was her favorite destination.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Joanne Kuehne; and one sister, Ava Jo Niggemann.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Hartsock of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Nathan (Nichol) Perrett and Nehemiah (Christina) Hartsock, both of Louisville; one sister, Lori (Jack) Leach of Corning, Ark.; one brother, Larry (Mindy) Kuehne of Roscoe, Ill.; five grandchildren, Mason Hartsock, Lincoln Hartsock, Victoria Perrett, Isabella Perrett, and Henry Perrett; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

