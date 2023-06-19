Obituary: Monica Lisa Milburn, 63, formerly of Bardstown

Monica Lisa Milburn, 63, formerly of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Springfield Nursing & Rehab in Springfield. She was born Aug. 26, 1959, in Louisville to the late Hollie and Nellie Peyton Goodlett. She was a homemaker and a member of the Willisburg Free Pentecostal Church. She loved scrapbooking.

MONICA LISA MILBURN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa JoCarol Milburn; one sister, Deloris Gray; and one, brother Jerry Goodlett.

She is survived by one daughter, Tonya Lampkin of Lexington; two sons, Bobby J. (Robin Hopper) Milburn of Mount Eden and Shaun (Amanda) Milburn of Taylorsville; two brothers, Larry (Patty) Goodlett and Joe (Lossie) Goodlett, both of Taylorsville; and five grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

The memorial service will be held at Willisburg Free Pentecostal Church at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-