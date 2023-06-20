Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 19, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, June 19, 2023

Jennifer Ann Steier, 44, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drug/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023.

Ahlontrae Cy-veon Wright-Jordan, 24, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Fredrick Ralson, 43, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed.

Booked at 12:17 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Livers, 57, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $946.25 cash. Booked at 1:01 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nathaniel Jerome Mayes, 48, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hughie Stephenson Young, 51, Lousiville, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 58, Bardstown, public intoxication. No bond listed. Booked at 9:17 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-