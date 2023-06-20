Obituary: David P. Hardin, 43, Willisburg

David P. Hardin, 43, of Willisburg, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home. He was born April 24, 1980, in Lebanon. He was an employee for Millwright Local 1076, and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry N. Hardin; and one brother-in-law, J.T. Fulkerson.

He is survived by his wife, Chasity Ann Hardin of Willisburg; one daughter, Cheyenne Hardin of Springfield; three sons, Kaleb Hardin of Springfield, Isaiah Moore and Michael Moore, both of Washington County; his mother, Stella Hardin of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Tammy Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek and Rhonda (Mark) Greenwell of Bardstown; his in-laws, Sheila and Gregg Lunsford of Junction City; two brothers-in-law, Aaron Moore and Brad Moore both of Junction City; one aunt, Faye Pittman of Campbellsville; one grandson, Kaden Lee Moore; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Benningfield Cemetery in Marion County with Bro. Billy Cross officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

