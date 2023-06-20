Obituary: Jennifer Sue Rogers, 71, Bardstown

Jennifer Sue Rogers, 71, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 24, 1951, in Shepherdsville to the late Richard and Jenna Sloan Masden. She was a former employee of Burroughs. She worked at Hawk’s family business and did catering jobs for weddings and anniversaries. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bardstown and a former member of Mt. Zion 2nd Baptist Church in Shepherdsville were she was an usher, helped in the kitchen and a former bereavement committee member.

JENNIFER SUE ROGERS

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Louis Rogers Sr.; and several siblings.

She is survived by one daughter, Julia Rogers of Bardstown; three sons, William “Louis” (Loriann) Rogers of Bloomfield, and Anthony “Tony” Dewhite (Linsey) Rogers and Jonathan Elliott Rogers, both of Bardstown; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael N. Smith officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

