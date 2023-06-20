Obituary: Joseph Lawrence Ruley, 89, Cox’s Creek

Joseph Lawrence Ruley, 89, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Louisville. He was a farmer and retired employee of International Harvester in Louisville with 25 years of employment. He served his country in the U. S. Air Force. He was a member of Saint Gregory Catholic Church. He loved hunting, fishing, flea markets and anything outdoors. He loved life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bertha Downs Ruley; four sisters, Jeanette Hefern, Delores McCauley, Helen Hogan and Mary Jo Hayden; two brothers, Charlie Ruley and Paul Ruley; one granddaughter, Shannon Ballard Pinkston; and one infant great-grandson, Dakota Ruley.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Martha Abell Ruley; three daughters, Pam Ballard of Bardstown, Gail Ballard (Harold Smothers) of Loretto, and Kim Hayen (Jamie) of Cox’s Creek; four sons, Larry Ruley (Sandy) of Holy Cross, Allan Ruley of Crystal River, Fla., Todd Ruley of Bardstown, and Tony Ruley (Chasity) of Lebanon; three sisters, Faye Hayden (Jim) of Louisville, Joyce Miles of Raywick and Jean Smith of South Carolina; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren;

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Donald Coulter officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Allan Ruley, Jason Ballard, Patrick Ruley, Cambron Ruley, Tyler Healey and A.J. Hayen.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

